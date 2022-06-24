Raising awareness of aquatic invasive species

In early June, Iowa Govenor Kim Reynolds announced that June was to be invasive species month.
Across the border, the Minnesota Depertment of Natural Resources has launched the Pledge to Protect Minnesota's Waters.
Tina Fitzgerald, an Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Planner with the Minnesota DNR, called the initiative an "online community".
"The pledge is to really promote the fact that over 90% of Minnesotans and visitors want to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, and they want to take action to do that. So we are building a little community online showing that people are pledging to do their part. " Tina said.
The pledge asks folks to always do the following.
- Clean my boat and gear to remove plants and prohibited invasive species.
- Drain all water and leave plugs out during transport.
- Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.
- Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.
- Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.
All of the above actions our current Minnesota Law. Iowa has similar laws in place.
The pledge also recommends further action, like drying and decontaminating a boat when moving it in between different bodies of water.
One of the most common, notorious, and problematic aquatic invasive species in Iowa and Minnesota is the Zebra Mussel, a native of Russia and Ukraine.
The Zebra mussel rapidly outcompetes other local native mussel populations, alters the properties of Lake water, and can completely cover rocks, boats, and even other animals with their sharp shells.
Zebra mussels first appeared along the Mississippi River in Iowa in 1992. They were first detected in Minnesota's Lake Zumbro near Rochester in 2000, and in Iowa's Clear Lake in 2005.
Other aquatic invasive species include plant species like Starry Stonewort and Eurasian Watermilfoil - both of which can congest Lakes as they outcompete other native plants.
According to the Minnesota DNR, only 8% of Minnesota's Lakes are marked as "infected" with invasive species. Less than 5% have Zebra Mussels.
"There's a lot we can do to prevent the spread further in Minnesota", Tina said.