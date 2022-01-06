Political analyst discusses one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Today marks the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol and ceremonies and remembrances are being held throughout the day.
On Jan. 6, a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential results.
More than 700 people have been arrested in connection to the attack but there are about 350 more the FBI is looking for who are believed to have been involved.
After the attack Congress did return to formalize the election result but even a year later political analyst Rayce Hardy says division over the outcome of the election and misinformation still persists.
"No, it wasn't stolen," said Hardy. "President Biden received more electoral votes legally than former President Trump did but there are still people propagating that lie that it was stolen."
Hardy says it's important to remember those who lost their lives and those who have permanent injuries form the attack so it never happens again.
He added, "It's that old, old saying if we ignore history we're going to end up repeating it. So, we need to remember dates for that reason to remember that we do not want something like this to happen again. This is a stain on our country."
Former President Trump cancelled a planned press conference set for earlier today. Instead he issued a statement bashing President Biden and calling it a "rigged 2020 presidential election."
Planed rallies took place across the country to show support for democracy including one at the Minnesota State Capital.