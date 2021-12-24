Police investigation at Austin gas station

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin Police are investigating a crime at the Kwik Trip on Oakland Avenue near 12th Street West.
Authorities were on scene late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
The entire area was blocked off with crime investigation tape but is now open.
Several police vehicles were there during that time as well at Mower County Sheriff deputies and investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
KIMT News 3 has yet to confirm with police about what happened and was told by the Austin Police Department to expect more information in a press release on Saturday.
This is a developing story and we'll update it once more information becomes available.