Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Much of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Police investigation at Austin gas station

We are learning information about an investigation happening at a Kwik Trip in Austin, Minnesota.

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin Police are investigating a crime at the Kwik Trip on Oakland Avenue near 12th Street West.

Police block off gas station in Austin

Authorities were on scene late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The entire area was blocked off with crime investigation tape but is now open.

Several police vehicles were there during that time as well at Mower County Sheriff deputies and investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. 

KIMT News 3 has yet to confirm with police about what happened and was told by the Austin Police Department to expect more information in a press release on Saturday.

This is a developing story and we'll update it once more information becomes available. 

