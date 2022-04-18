New report shares mixed outlook on Rochester's greenhouse gas goals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Experts say the Med City may need to do more to meet one of its key climate goals.
There's good news and bad news in a new analysis by the Center for Energy and Environment on Rochester's progress curbing greenhouse gas emissions. The good news: the city has cut CO2 output by 250,000 metric tons over the past four years, putting it on track to hit its 2025 target of a 30% drop.
The bad news: CEE is casting doubt over whether Rochester will be able to sustain its progress after this decade in order to meet its goal of an 80% reduction by 2050.
"Up until 2030, we are on target to meet our goals. After that, with expected population growth and natural gas use, and transportation in relation to that population growth, we will expect to see emissions increase unless we do something to intervene," said Lauren Jensen, The City of Rochester's sustainability coordinator.
The biggest contributors to local greenhouse gas emissions are transportation, and the Med City's 50% reliance on natural gas for energy production. The CEE's report recommends taking action across five strategic areas, including electrification, efficiency, and more dense urban development.
While specific tactics would take time and resources to develop, City Council Member Nick Campion says he'd like to see greenhouse gas data incorporated into decisions that come before local leaders.
"I just feel like too often, people walk away from this and are like, 'we generally agree, but it's at such a high level that I don't know what the outcome is if I agree to this,'" Campion said. "I'd like to be part of implementing the detail level on this, and it has to be integrated into our day-to-day kind of decision making, over kind of a once in a while revisiting it."
Considering whether Rochester should set a higher bar for itself, there was a mix of opinions among council members while reviewing the analysis.
"Generally, I'd say I'm supportive of going as far as we possibly can, and also, we have limited means and budget, so we'll really need to look at what sort of costs are involved," City Council President Brooke Carlson said.
"I would really like to see us be 100% [free of greenhouse gas emissions] at 2050, 2060 at the very very latest. We can do this," said Council Member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick.
Med City Mayor Kim Norton makes it clear community members and private businesses will have to carry some of the responsibility as well.
"It's not just us, the city, that's going to solve this problem, it's the entire community. I think part of the work that some of our interns, and we as a city and our staff have to really look at is 'how are we going to get the rest of the community to be a partner with us, to embrace these changes? Because we can't do it all ourselves."
One question raised inside the council chamber Monday is what Mayo Clinic, the city's largest employer, is doing to curb its carbon dioxide production. According to staff, the healthcare giant revealed at a recent meeting it's looking into "what a decarbonization plan could look like."
The United Nation's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommends cities cut out greenhouse gas emissions completely by 2050.