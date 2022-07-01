New Minnesota law legalizes some THC products, bans others

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A law making certain THC products legal in Minnesota went into effect today, changing the landscape of cannabis regulations across the North Star State.
Items containing different forms of hemp-derived THC have been on store shelves for multiple years now, but the rules surrounding them have been murky. The new law looks to clear up some of that confusion, in part by making certain products officially legal, while taking others off the table.
One provision formally allows the sale of beverages and other edibles containing up to five milligrams of THC. These items were previously unregulated, with no cap on how much THC they could contain.
Updated packaging requirements mean edible THC products will now have to be sold in tamper-proof, child-resistant containers, and can't be marketed in a way that's attractive to kids. Another big adjustment - possessing items containing hemp extracts will no longer be considered a felony offense, after the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled it still was due to a drafting error in the 2019 legislation that removed only the raw crop from 'schedule one' status.
Maren Schroeder, Policy Director of Sensible Change Minnesota, helped lawmakers craft these new regulations. She says they represent a compromise between adjustments the state and businesses selling hemp products wanted to see, creating a safer environment for consumers.
"I know that there are some retail outlets, business owners, that maybe weren't paying attention, this came as a surprise. Some were outright opposed to it, and that's okay." Schroeder continued, "at the end of the day, I think it's really beneficial for everyone, for the consumers, for the industry, and frankly, for the regulators. Now they have instruction from the legislature on how these items should be regulated."
Another change worth mentioning - popular hemp-derived vaporizer products will no longer be legal in the State of Minnesota. Shroeder says given the lack of regulation, researchers were finding chemical compounds inside them that hadn't been studied, making their inhalation potentially dangerous.
"We don't know what the long-term effects are of those, so it's kind of a double-edged sword," said Schroeder. "I know consumers appreciate having that availability, I know we have medical cannabis patients that have used those in lieu of the medical cannabis products because there's so much cheaper, but at the same time, they weren't safe because they weren't regulated."
Schroeder believes legal issues surrounding THC, requiring patchwork fixes like this new law, will continue persisting in Minnesota until the state legalizes adult use of cannabis.