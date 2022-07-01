Mayo Clinic to start vaccinating toddlers against COVID-19 next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic will start vaccinating children ages five and younger against coronavirus next week.
On Tuesday, parents and legal guardians will be able to schedule appointments for kids as young as six months old using Mayo's Patient Online Services platform. The healthcare giant will start administering pediatric doses at most of its locations two days later on Thursday, July 7th.
Children six months old to four years old are eligible to receive a three-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine, or a two-dose series of the Moderna vaccine. Five-year-olds, meanwhile, will be able to receive a two-dose series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
While some families may be hesitant to have their kids vaccinated, Mayo Clinic experts say COVID-19 vaccines have gone through the most intensive safety monitoring process in U.S. history, which includes studies in young children.
"The FDA and other regulatory agencies do a very deep dive into the safety data, and that's why you typically see a rollout of a vaccine in several stages. Healthy adults can get it, and then they drop the age range a little bit. And they check it and make sure it's safe. And they drop it again. There's this stepwise series of let's expand the people we know we can safely vaccinate, and that's what we're seeing here — the result of that testing," said Dr. Richard Kennedy, co-chair of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group.
As far as whether young kids will eventually need booster vaccinations, Dr. Kennedy says that's yet to be determined."We'll have to wait and see what they decide with that. The clinical trials are still ongoing. For children who are vaccinated, they're going to continue to watch and see whether or not the immune system wanes as quickly as it does in adults," says Dr. Kennedy. "We've seen that with adults that you get your booster and you're protected for a few weeks to a few months, and then the level of antibody you have gradually declines. And, so, we will see more and more recommendations for boosters, and those boosters will be for all different age groups. And we'll probably see some age-specific recommendations, as well."
Mayo Clinic adds the more children who are vaccinated, the harder it is for COVID-19 to spread and produce new variants. The healthcare giant adds this also keeps daycares and schools open and available.