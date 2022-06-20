Mayo Clinic to offer young kids vaccines in July

The CDC signed off on kids as young as six months old rolling up their sleeves to be immunized against coronavirus over the weekend.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're learning when children under five years old will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccines in the Med City.
As pediatric doses start shipping out across the country, Mayo Clinic hopes to start administering them as early as the first week of July. Newly eligible Mayo patients will be contacted through the healthcare giant's Patient Online Services platform.
Children will be able to receive either a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine series.
Moderna's vaccine is set to be administered in two doses, containing one-quarter of the amount of antigen as its adult dose. Meanwhile, the Pfizer series will be given in three shots containing one-tenth of the amount of antigen as its adult dose, but it won't be available for five-year-olds specifically.
Doctor Richard Kennedy, co-chair of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, says this is a good step forward because nearly everyone in the U.S. can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Though work is underway to develop variant-specific vaccines, Dr. Kennedy believes the research recently validated by the CDC will help updated formals be administered to kids more quickly.
"Now we have got new variants, so we'll start to see variant-specific vaccines. But now we have safety data on these vaccine types and new formulations. And, so, when they come out with an omicron vaccine, or (a vaccine for) whatever the next variant is, they've got all this safety data so they don't have to go retrace all their steps. They can start using it immediately," Dr. Kennedy said.
As far as whether young kids will eventually need booster vaccinations, Dr. Kennedy says that's yet to be determined.
"We'll have to wait and see what they decide with that. The clinical trials are still ongoing. For children who are vaccinated, they're going to continue to watch and see whether or not the immune system wanes as quickly as it does in adults," says Dr. Kennedy. "We've seen that with adults that you get your booster and you're protected for a few weeks to a few months, and then the level of antibody you have gradually declines. And, so, we will see more and more recommendations for boosters, and those boosters will be for all different age groups. And we'll probably see some age-specific recommendations, as well."
Just yesterday, the Minnesota Department of Public Health announced its COVID vaccination site at The Mall of America will start vaccinating young kids this week. Appointments are required, and MDH expects initial demand will be high.