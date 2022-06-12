Local 'March for our Lives' organizer reacts to breakthrough deal on gun safety legislation

ROCHESTER, Minn. -In a surprise announcement Sunday, lawmakers in Washington D.C announced they have struck a deal on a gun safety bill, which has garnered at least 10 Republican votes.
The bipartisan agreement is a breakthrough for a governmental body that has been held down by congressional gridlock.
The finer details of the bill have not yet been revealed, however lawmakers say the bill will include extended background checks, red flag laws for states to enact, mental health funding, as well as school safety funding.
Americans under the age of 21 who are purchasing a firearm would be subject to background checks before purchasing, while states with red flag laws could confiscate guns from potentially violent people for a short period of time.
The bill would also outlaw the purchase of firearms for domestic abusers and make it illegal for a person to purchase a firearm for someone that is not eligible.
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy calls the bill a win-win situation for Democrats and Republicans.
Hardy said the bills' mental health provision could help break the cycle of gun violence.
"Helping mental health situations is prevention of gun violence as opposed to any restriction on gun. It is mental health help," Hardy said.
Local 'March For Our Lives' organizer Therese Saindon said while the bill is a step in the right direction, more needs to be done.
"I think it is a small step in the right direction because they are talking about creating more states have the red laws but there still needs to be more done," Saindon said.
Data from GunViolenceArchive.org shows there has been 265 mass shootings in 2022, with 739 kids between the ages of 0 and 17 having been killed by a gun.