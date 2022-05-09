Local leaders call for more special education funding in St. Paul

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders took to the state capital Monday, urging lawmakers to spend more on special education.
Rochester Public School Board Vice Chair Cathy Nathan, Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Funk, and Eyota City Council Member Tyrel Clark were among those calling on the Minnesota Legislature to use part of its historic $9.3 billion budget surplus on special ed services.
The Minnesota Department of Education projects an $822 million funding shortfall for special education services this school year. Public school districts are required to offer special education programming, which the group shares have become increasingly expensive.
Vice Chair Nathan says the state doesn't provide enough money to cover those costs, forcing districts to use money from their general education accounts, a process referred to as a "cross-subsidy."
"Over the years, costs have grown due to increases in the number of students needing services, and the complexity of services needed. Yet over the years, the legislature has never completely funded our district's special education services. Therefore, a debt is owed by the state legislature to our school districts," said Vice Chair Nathan, speaking in her capacity as a member of the Minnesota PTA.
"School districts serve all students who walk through our doors, no matter their specific needs, and all students are being harmed when funds are being pulled from the general education account to cover the cross-subsidy." Nathan continued, "if the cross-subsidy were paid in full, what could districts do with the general fund dollars instead? As a school board member, I think about how the $19 million cross-subsidy in my district could instead be used to fuel the innovation we need to meet the ever more complex learning and social-emotional needs of our students, and I know parents do not want to see budget cuts in services, and programs, and staff because the state legislature will not pay their district what they are owed for providing special education services."
The group of educators says this issue affects every Minnesota student and school district, adding special education could be fully funded across the state by using just 9% of the budget surplus this session. Monday's press conference was organized by the Association of Metropolitan School Districts.