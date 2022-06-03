Local businesses disappointed by delay in Elton Hills Bridge construction

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Construction issues will keep a major Med City road closed until later this summer.
Crews have been repairing structural problems with the Elton Hill Bridge for months on end. It's work that was supposed to be completed by the end of this month, freeing up Elton Hills Drive from the road work that's seen it blocked off.
But now, we're learning construction on the bridge will last until the end of July or the first week of August. That's according to the City of Rochester, which says it's seeking monetary damages from the project's contractor for the delay.
The news comes with disappointment for some local businesses who have been impacted by construction dragging on. Dennis Wong, co-owner of Dunn Brothers Coffee and Blue Plate Diner on Elton Hills Drive, tells KIMT sales have slowed down significantly since work on the project started.
He shares Dunn Brothers and Blue Plate are the only tenants left in their building, and employees have been laid off because of a drop in customers coming in. Wong says he understands the need to repair the Elton Hills Bridge, but just wants business to be back to usual so he can re-hire some employees and resume normal operating hours, which have been cut since construction started.
The City of Rochester says it's working with the contractor to identify an updated completion date for the project, and a separate date when the bridge will be opened to the traveling public. In the meantime, the contractor is continuing to meet with businesses and property owners to update them on the project's progress.