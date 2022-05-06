Local athletes "excited" as Special Olympics USA Games heads to MN in 2026

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is set to host the Special Olympics USA Games in 2026.
The games are expected to be the nation's single biggest sporting event that year, projected to draw 115,000 people to the North Star State, and generate a $70 million economic impact. More importantly, Governor Walz says the event will provide an opportunity to show Minnesota is a state where every single person can thrive in what they do.
"Minnesota has always prided ourselves on our health and wellness, but making sure that includes everyone," Governor Walz said in an announcement Friday. "The ability and opportunity to see these athletes lifts our spirits, it shows the best we can be, and it will be an opportunity once again to showcase this great state, our athletes, and host the entire country here."
The 2026 games will feature 15 Olympic-type team and individual sports, in addition to five demonstration sports, all performed by children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Organizers of the Rochester Flyers Special Olympics Delegation say local athletes are already very excited about the event being held just up the road in the Twin Cities, which will hopefully help more of them compete on the big stage.
"I talked with an athlete today, she actually let me know of the announcement," said LeAnn Bieber, delegation co-head of the Rochester Flyers Special Olympics team. "She is so excited. The first question was, 'how do I qualify? What do I need to do to qualify?' So that was pretty exciting that she's ready to roll, and already planning for 2026."
"Normally, there's a lot of fundraising to send these athletes to national games, and with it being basically local, in Minnesota, hopefully more Minnesota athletes will be participating in national games," said Rochester Flyers Delegation Co-Head Lori Torgerson.
"I am hoping maybe some athletes, that it's a lot harder because of the supports they need that they're not able to go, maybe this will be a lift for them to be able to go - just another barrier taken out of there for them," Bieber added.
Both Rochester Flyers leaders say there's plenty of work ahead to make the 2026 games go off without a hitch, which could bring new faces into the fold to help with Special Olympics events across the state.
"It's 1500-some athletes from around the country, and a big push is they need lots, and lots, and lots of volunteers. 10,000-some I've heard that they needed as far as to get volunteers to work," Torgerson said.
"Just having the games here gives awareness to people about Special Olympics, that it's alive and well." Bieber continued, "think of what it will do for volunteers for even our local things, or the state. We have summer games coming up for our state competition at the end of June, and just being able to say, 'hey, look, this is a big thing, and why don't you start volunteering now' would be wonderful."
Torgerson shares her husband, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, played a role in the push to bring the event to the North Star State as a member of the Special Olympics Minnesota Board of Directors. She tells KIMT law enforcement officers across the state have been in among the world's top fundraisers for the Special Olympics.
Competitions will be hosted at the University of Minnesota and other world-class venues throughout the Twin Cities in June of 2026. The university will also offer housing, athletic, dining, and medical facilities for athletes, coaches, families, and fans.
Minnesota beat out three other states in the competitive year-long bidding process to host the 2026 games.