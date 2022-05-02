Kemps Ice Cream plant employees in Rochester reject "final" contract offer from company

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Labor negotiations at the Kemps Ice Cream plant continue to sour, as workers took another step toward a strike over the weekend.
Just last month, members of Teamsters Local 120, a union representing more than 160 workers at the plant, voted to authorize a strike as contract talks with the company stalled. Now, the union says it's on the verge of following through with plans for workers to walk off the job, after members overwhelmingly voted to reject a "final offer" from Kemps in a 135-1 vote.
While details on the impasse are still unclear with negotiations ongoing, Local 120 says the offer "from Kemps (a dairy company) doesn’t even keep up with the price of milk," and it's time the company share its wealth with employees.
Local 120 Business Administrator Jon Chappuis tells KIMT employees at the plant have show up to work, even when it meant putting their lives on the line.
"They worked through a pandemic, everybody. They called them essential, they didn't get a dime extra for doing it. So they risked their lives going to work when there was no vaccine, and then they were told they had to get the vaccine to work there. So now, you know, they're fighting, they should stand up for what they deserve, absolutely," Chappuis said.
Local 120 shares talks will be held at the Rochester plant with Kemps this Wednesday to see if an agreement can be reached. If not, Chappuis says signs are made, and picket shifts are scheduled.
"We're going to give them a chance to do the right thing. Otherwise, you know, we're going to be on strike."
The union has previously stated a work stoppage could have "major effects on ice cream supply in the Midwest."