How SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision could impact Minnesota and Iowa

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Supreme Court appears to be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision establishing the constitutional right to an abortion, but what would it mean for Minnesota and Iowa?
The leaked draft majority opinion published by Politico has already sent shockwaves through the nation. If made official, the decision would dismantle 49-years of precedent, and pave the way for lawmakers to severely curtail abortion rights.
However, some states may see a less immediate impact than others, including Minnesota, where the state supreme court's 1995 Doe v. Gomez ruling would protect abortion as a constitutional right even if Roe v. Wade was overturned. It would take an amendment to Minnesota's constitution, or the rare step of the high court overturning its own decision, to curtail abortion rights.
Across the border in Iowa, abortion is also protected by the state's constitution within 20 weeks of pregnancy, though the legislature has taken steps to change that. While not impossible, KIMT News 3 Political Analyst Rayce Hardy says it's incredibly difficult and rare for amendments to be made to any state constitution.
"At the state level, it does not happen frequently at all," said Hardy. "These are time consuming. To keep people focused on them, to keep organizations pushing for them, and to get a big enough groundswell, it takes constant and continued work on behalf of these supporters of whichever side they would be on for them to get something to change."
Just last year, both houses of the Iowa Legislature approved language in a proposed amendment to the state's constitution that would remove a person's right to an abortion. But in order to take effect, that same language would need to be passed a second time in 2023 or 2024, before Iowans could vote on the measure in the next general election.
Hardy also points out North and South Dakota are among 13 states with trigger laws that would outlaw abortion should Roe v. Wade be overturned, which could lead more people to travel to Minnesota and Iowa for procedures. He adds the SCOTUS decision has the potential to supercharge political bases in this year's midterm elections, which may be particularly impactful in Minnesota.
"Remember, in Minnesota, everybody's up for re-election at the state level, from the governor, the Minnesota Senate, Minnesota House. This is a redistricting year, so everybody's up for reelection. This has the potential to galvanize Democrats and get them out to the polls, because frequently, the midterm elections have a far lower turnout than they would during presidential years."
On the other side of the political spectrum, Hardy says the decision could draw Republicans to the polls as well, knowing Democrats and left-leaning independents are rallying support.
While the U.S. Supreme Court has confirmed the authenticity of the draft majority opinion published by Politico, it notes the document doesn't represent a decision by the court, or the final position of any member on issues related to Roe v. Wade.