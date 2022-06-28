Gov. Walz directs remainder of Minnesota's American Rescue Plan funding toward public safety, gun violence prevention

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is directing millions of dollars worth of federal funds toward public safety and gun violence prevention initiatives.
The plan announced today calls for spending the remainder of the $500 million Minnesota received through the American Rescue Plan on nine key areas. Here's a breakdown of where the money will go, alongside information provided by the governor's office:
Investing in Public Safety, Gun Violence Prevention
- Law Enforcement: "The plan includes $4 million for the Minnesota State Patrol and Department of Natural Resources Officers, which presented funding deficiencies to the legislature but were not funded before the end of the 2022 Legislative Session."
- Department of Corrections: "Nearly $5 million will support the Department of Corrections with staffing shortages."
- Gun Safety: "Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan are developing a statewide campaign to help prevent gun-related injuries and theft. In addition to a statewide education program helping Minnesotans learn how to safely store firearms, the Department of Public Safety will provide free cable gun locks across the state at community events, including the Minnesota State Fair."
Supporting Children and Families
- Child Care Assistance: "$7 million will be directed to help create stability and access to child care for about 340 families and 680 children in 2023 through the Child Care Assistance Program."
- Mental Health: "Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan are directing approximately $7 million to support school-based mental health resources, children with complex needs, and children experiencing mental health crises."
- Food Security: "To respond to immediate household food needs in the face of rising costs, over $5 million will support household food needs with funding for food shelves, food banks, and meal programs."
- Education: "Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan believe all Minnesota students deserve a world-class education and will allocate $1.5 million to fund grants to school districts and charter schools to increase the diversity of educators."
- Shelter Response: "Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan are investing in shelter capacity to provide COVID-safe housing for people in Minnesota who experience homelessness. This includes $7.8 million for emergency shelters in Hennepin and Ramsey Counties."
- COVID-19 Workers’ Compensation: "The plan includes $1.9 million for COVID-19 workers’ compensation claims from state employees eligible for the presumption extended early in the 2022 Legislative Session. Occupations covered include licensed peace officers, firefighters, paramedics or emergency medical technicians, nurses or health care providers, assistive employees in health care settings and corrections officers."
Many of these areas were expected to receive much more funding from the state's over $9 billion record-breaking budget surplus, but lawmakers in St. Paul ended this year's legislative session without an agreement on several spending bills. KIMT Political Analyst Rayce Hardy says while the plan doesn't include as much money as the legislature could have spent, it will certainly help address important issues people across Minnesota are facing.
"The legislature knew exactly the date they were going to end, that's been on the calendar for quite some time. They also had billions of dollars of our money, we the taxpayers of Minnesota... and they failed to, between the two parties, come up with a plan to get it back to us," Hardy said.
He continued, "all 87 counties need help with food shelves, they need help with public safety, they need help with childcare - in every county, there's someone in need of help. So, here's an opportunity. It's not a massive amount of money, you know, it's several million dollars, which is a lot of money. But if you look at the whole scope of a state that's spending $50 billion a year, it's a small amount that way, but it's money that's going to help people throughout Minnesota that need help."
Hardy adds the funding for food shelves, food banks, meal programs, and emergency shelters allocated in this plan will have an important and immediate impact in particular.