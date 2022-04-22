Forecast: Breaking down Saturday storm chance

What to Know
- Saturday Evening Thunderstorms starting around 5 PM - Midnight
- Some storms may be severe
- Wind and hail highest threat for now
- Although low, a Tornado is possible
To this point, Saturday looks to be one of the warmest days we have seen thus far in 2022. Highs in the mid 70s, with 80s west of the region, mixed with a restless environment and the chance for a few storms in the mix is often inevitable.
Temperatures will soar into the 70s overnight Friday and into Saturday morning and afternoon. A few light showers ahead of the dry line/cold front convergence zone however will move through by the early evening ahead of t-storm development resulting in some rain induced cooling to the surface. Having said that, 70s and even a few 80s will develop west of I-35 and this is where thunderstorm initiation will possibly take place.
Strong southerlies will continue to drive a surge of warm air advection northward into the High Plains and Upper Midwest overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. With this will come an abundance of tropical moisture as dew points will be into the 60s, enough to help generate a few thunderstorms.
By the late afternoon to early evening that moisture will start to become displaced as a dry line (the separation between high dew point values and very low dewpoint values over a short distance) will continue to march east into western Minnesota, with a fast moving cold front beginning to overtake it.
As this is happening, a fast surge of southerlies in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere (~850mb) will race north. This is known as the low level jet. As the jet surges north, warmer air and more moisture do as well. This will help to initiate thunderstorm development as the cap in place starts to break, helping storms ignite.
Although atmospheric energy will not be the highest we have seen in past events, it will be ample, in support of wind shear, for thunderstorm development. Plus if the cap does in fact break according to the model guidance, surface based thunderstorms will initiating ahead of the linear mode of storms expected to develop will have the best chance of going severe. This looks to unfold west of I-35, moving east.
As the storms push east, by the time they reach US-52 and east, the energy for storm support should begin to wear thin as nighttime cooling takes over.
This is still a very fluid situation within the forecast. Stay tuned to StormTeam3 both on air and online for the latest.