Family of SE Minnesota man taken by Russian authorities in Ukraine wants answers: 'It's heartbreaking'

The family of a Minnesota man says their son was taken by Russian authorities as he was trying to flee Ukraine.
Tyler Jacob, 28, is from Winona and was teaching English in Ukraine when Russian troops invaded the country.
His father John says his 28-year-old son moved from Winona to Ukraine last summer and was teaching English in Kherson.
"Met a girl over there fell in love, got married and now we are in a mess," his dad said.
He says Tyler got on an evacuation bus for foreigners headed to Turkey.
But at a checkpoint in Crimea, the bus was stopped by Russian soldiers and Tyler was detained.
"It's hard to explain. It's heartbreaking that your child would have to go through something like that," he said.
Being the only American on board, and the only one detained, John fears his son is being used as a pawn for Russian propaganda, specially after he showed up on Russian media
"They eventually made a video with him as the subject about how well they were treating the prisoners over there, it's heart wrenching."
In a statement, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said: “My heart goes out to Tyler’s family and we will do everything to locate him. My office is working with the State Department and U.S. Embassy in Moscow to find him and resolve this situation as quickly as possible.
"He's an American just like any other sports player or anyone important like that so he is just as important to me as that player is to their mom and dad so he deserves to be here too"