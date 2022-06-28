Diversity Council issues call to action amid violence against marginalized communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local organization committed to ending social and racial injustice is speaking out following multiple acts of violence committed against members of marginalized communities across the country.
In the wake of the racially-motivated shooting at the Topps Grocery Store in Buffalo, the murder of primarily Latin-X people in Uvalde, Texas, and several other recent tragedies, Diversity Council says it's not a question of if, but when marginalized communities will be targeted again. While these extensively covered incidents didn't happen in our area, the organization says people everywhere are shaken, and believes "we must act with courage now to counter this reality."
In a statement released Tuesday, Diversity Council calls on each person to recognize the fear, anxiety, and sadness many members of marginalized communities are feeling following these acts of violence. It's also asking everyone to think about what they can do individually to restore a sense of safety and belonging to these community members in public spaces.
"If you think about where these things are happening, it's not just schools, not just places where we worship, but supermarkets and other public stores and businesses. Just recognizing that those are places that we all control together, right? What happens in our community is based on what we allow to happen, what we will tolerate," Diversity Council Executive Director Dee Sabol told KIMT. "If we each step in, and are vigilant, and just want to make sure that people feel safe and secure, we're going a long way to decreasing the probability of those things happening."
Sabol points out it's important to understand what makes one person feel safe isn't the same across the board.
"Recognizing that we don't all come from the same vantage point, and that we all have different lived experiences, is also a way to ensure that we're thinking about everyone in community as we design solutions, or laws, or other protections, that we're cognizant of the fact that it's not the same for everyone," Sabol said.
Diversity Council adds community members can also let lawmakers and law enforcement officials know they're concerned, in addition to seeking out ways to become more engaged in systems that ensure everyone's rights are applied equally. The organization has also provided a list of ways people can listen, learn, and act, in an effort to help people get involved in a way that resonates with them.
You can find Diversity Council's full statement and complete list of resources by following this link.