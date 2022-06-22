Defining Day for RPS as School Board Approves Strategic Action, School Climate and Safety Plans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a defining day for Rochester Public Schools, as district leaders made decisions shaping how Med City students will learn for years to come.
The most wide-spanning and pivotal of them is approval of the new RPS Strategic Action Plan, which will guide the district's work over the next three years. The dense, complex document is the culmination of an eight-month, data-driven process that incorporated input from thousands of community members.
The 134-page plan details 15 objectives and 27 strategic initiatives, laying out what the organization hopes to achieve through 2025, as well as how it plans to do so. For context, the district's last strategic action plan was just one page featuring three universal goals.
A graphic created by RPS, featured in the video above, helps visualize the new SAP using a series of rings, each illustrating an area of student life it aims to address in the coming years. Inside those rings is a figure, representing the student being at the center of all of the district's work.
The document's title, "Planning with a Purpose," alludes to its operative goal of helping students find and achieve their purpose in life.
"We talk about this plan really as being most powerfully focused on purpose," said RPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel. "What is it that students want for their lives? What is it students want to achieve in their lives, educationally professionally, in terms of their values, their families? There's two parts of helping kids achieve their purpose - helping them recognize it, and helping them realize it."
For School Board Vice Chair Cathy Nathan, approving the new strategic plan was an emotional moment.
"Being part of the working groups to develop our previous strategic plan, and seeing the engagement with stakeholders from across the community, and the work that everybody put in to come up with what we had before, and the disappointment a few years later when it sat on the shelf - it wasn't implemented, we couldn't find the right measures - it was one of the motivations for me to run for school board in the first place." Nathan continued, "this is really groundbreaking, not just for our students and our staff, but for our community, and will take Rochester Public Schools to being the outstanding leader on the leading edge of education for our students."
Superintendent Pekel shares the district will immediately turn its attention to implementing the new Strategic Action Plan so it doesn't just sit on a shelf, as many of its kind do.
"... to bring together collaborative, cross-cutting teams to look at these strategies, and define the objectives with real precision to develop implementation plans with timelines, and milestones, and measures - measures both of implementation, and of outcomes, and we will be transparent with the community. We'll be making all of this available on our website in the fall, which is, I think, going to be an important both accountability device, and a way for people to help out, and join in the progress that we'll be making," Dr. Pekel said.
Another major initiative school board members signed off on Tuesday evening is a new School Climate and Safety Plan.
It was developed during a two-day summit that saw school teams and district staff brainstorm strategies to strengthen behavior and sense of belonging within RPS. A whopping 27 strategies were identified during the summit, the top three of which were building staff-student relationships, limiting cell phone use, and training employees on restorative disciplinary practices.
The district will create tactics to advance those three strategies by the start of next school year. Superintendent Pekel is also prioritizing two other initiatives that came from the summit, one of them being a comprehensive review of the district's responses to disciplinary infractions.
"We need to be sure that the consequences that students receive are actually meaningful to the student, and that two things happen when a student is disciplined: one, that there's reflection, understanding why is this happening, and two, that there's a change in behavior," said Dr. Pekel.
The other, somewhat surprising initiative set to be prioritized is increasing the availability of extracurricular activities across secondary schools.
"Those, for many kids, can be powerful connectors to school." Superintendent Pekel continued, "they can be powerful ways to incentivize good behavior and effort in school, because kids who care deeply about being on the field can be reminded about the effort they need to put in in the classroom, and the behavior that is expected."
In addition to these district-wide strategies, each school building has started developing their own specific plans to strengthen student behavior and belonging during the 2022-2023 school year.
On Tuesday, the school board members also approved a $388 million budget for next school year, which takes some serious steps toward reducing a projected $23 million deficit. Additionally, the finalized a new agreement with RPD for school resource officers, making some significant changes to their role on school grounds.