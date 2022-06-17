COVID-19 transmission remains high in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - COVID-19 infection rates are dropping across Southeast Minnesota, but transmission is still considered "high" in Olmsted County.
As of Friday evening, community transmission rates were in the CDC's "medium" or "low" categories for most counties in the region, with the exception of Olmsted and Winona.
Officials report Olmsted County saw 235 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents during the seven-day period ending June 16th. While that's a more than 28% drop from the week before, it's well above the roughly 150 cases per 100,000 residents registered in neighboring Mower County last week.
Olmsted County Public Health is encouraging residents do the following to help slow the spread of the virus:
- Wear a mask indoors in public
- Get a COVID-19 vaccine, and stay up to date with boosters
- Get tested if they have symptoms
- Follow the CDC's quarantine and isolation guidance when ill
A total of nine Minnesota counties are now considered areas of high community transmission, up from five counties just a week ago.