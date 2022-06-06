Court: Environmental review not needed to build on Blue Heron nesting site

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Minnesota court has ruled an environmental review will not be necessary for a developer to build homes on a Great Blue Heron nesting site in Olmsted County.
A group of hundreds of citizens, banding together under the name "Save the Rookery," has been fighting to preserve the nesting site and other natural resources within a 130-acre forest in the Rochester Township. A developer is working to build 10 homes on a 28.9-acre section of the site, which some experts believe would cause the rookery to fail.
While Save the Rookery argues an environmental review of the property should take place, today a Minnesota appellate court ruled one will not be required before the developer's plan is finalized. The court found the Rochester Township has not violated any legal standards in its determination an EAW was unnecessary in the approvals it has granted the project so far.
Save the Rookery member Viki Morris tells KIMT the lawsuit was always unlikely to succeed.
"The EAW decision was unfortunate, but it was a long shot. I mean, the township does have discretion to make these decisions. But if you're fighting for something that's really worth fighting for, you take every shot you've got," said Morris.
The effort to secure an EAW was one of multiple legal challenges Save the Rookery is undertaking, which Morris says won't be affected by the appellate court's decision. Moreover, Morris believes there's still an opportunity to find a win-win solution if the Rochester Township moves to limit the number of houses the developer can build on the site.
"This is a shot where I think the township board and the community could really come together." Morris continued, "the community could feel heard, and the township board could feel like they were listening. It just could be a very, very positive step forward for everybody."
Morris adds there's one specific section of the site where development would cause the most environmental damage, and if that area were spared, Save the Rookery could drop the rest of its legal actions.
On June 14th, the Rochester Township Planning and Zoning Committee will review pre-plat plans for the housing project, at which time it could recommend granting the developer special variances. Morris says this will be a major moment in the future of the rookery.