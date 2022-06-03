City seeks feedback on plans to improve Soldiers Field

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City staff are seeking your input on future plans for one of Rochester's most visited parks.
Three concepts for the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan Update will be unveiled at next Tuesday's Park Board meeting. While details have yet to be released ahead of the meeting, The City of Rochester says all three include expanded aquatic features and landscaping modifications, as well as a mix of offerings from pickleball courts to enhanced playground, picnic, and shelter areas.
The final design for this update to the Soldiers Field Master Plan could incorporate elements of any of these initial concepts.
"It's really a matter of looking at all three concepts, and determining 'what components do I like about this version? What components do I like about the next version,' and then giving that feedback back to us so that we can then apply that to the new plan going forward," said Mike Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department.
Nigbur adds community members can start getting excited about what's to come at Soldiers Field and other parks across the Med City.
"Hopefully, people are excited about these improvements. We're talking about some major enhancements that we've not seen at Soldiers Field for a very, very long time. In fact, with the referendum money that was provided by the community, this is just the start of the bigger processes that are going forward. Soldiers Field, Silver Lake, MLK, work at Kutzky, work at a number of different other parks that are going to see some enhancements based on that new funding," Nigbur said.
Once these three concepts are rolled out to the public, Med City residents will be able to share their thoughts using an online survey, interactive map, and during in-person activities at both the park and community events. A final design for the Soldiers Field Master Plan Update is expected to go before the Park Board this August.