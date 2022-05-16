City Council refines vision for riverfront redevelopment in Rochester, including former "Legends" site

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The much-discussed future of a historic building at the heart of the Med City is coming clearer into focus.
After months of community engagement, consultants have presented the Rochester City Council with preliminary concepts for future development of multiple properties along the Zumbro River. They're all within an area between 4th and 2nd Street Southeast, which is the focus of the city and DMC's Riverfront Small Area Plan.
The site includes the Labor Temple Building, former home of Legends Bar and Grill, which at one time was among the first Red Owl Grocery Stores. The council had previously voted to demolish the Labor Temple, before several community members and some city leaders pushed to preserve the structure.
However, on Monday afternoon, there was near-unanimous consensus on the council to move forward with a plan to partially demolish the building, transforming its historic south side into a potential "community kitchen and makerspace." Meanwhile, the Labor Temple's north side would make way for an all-season terrace, featuring an outdoor theatre and sunken garden.
"I was one of the ones that originally voted to demolish this building, but I'm really pleased at how this process turned out, and working with the community to identify maybe that middle ground," said Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson. "I love that idea of the old and new coming together, and connecting into the open space in the river."
"The history of those two buildings is very important to many of us, but it's also an interesting place to go to see a concert, or have a beer, or, you know, however you reimagine. It would be a fun place to go that would bring people back again and again," Council Member Mark Bransford told his colleagues.
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says she'd like final plans for the 2.5-acre site to include more space for restaurants near the riverfront. Council Member Shaun Palmer wants to see a pedestrian ramp featured in another concept, which did not call for adaptive reuse of the Labor Temple, connecting to the city's skyway system.
Monday's presentation also included several proposals related to streetscapes, flood walls, river access, and activation of the area. Two major elements call for building a pair of 22-story mixed-use towers on a property next to the Olmsted County Government Center, and a 19-story structure at the site of a parking ramp just north of the Labor Temple.
The consulting group that presented these development concepts will now craft a final version of the Riverfront Small Area Plan, incorporating feedback from council members, which will be brought back for city approval.