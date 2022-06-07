Are more local drivers going electric amid rising gas prices?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gas prices are continuing to climb across the world, and right here at home. But is pain at the pump getting more local drivers to go electric?
In early May, the average cost per gallon of gas was $4.05 in Olmsted County, and $4.02 in Cerro Gordo County, according to AAA. Today, prices have shot up to $4.75 in Olmsted and $4.64 in Cerro Gordo Counties.
While that's still lower than the national average of $4.91 per gallon, local rates have jumped by 10 cents over the past 24 hours.
Back in March, when gas prices surged to approximately $3.85 across Southern Minnesota and North Iowa, KIMT spoke with Steve Johnson of Zumbrota Ford about whether he was seeing more drivers switch to fuel-efficient models. At the time, Johnson said it was business as usual at his dealership, but today he shares some new trends have emerged, though not when it comes to which cars customers are choosing to buy.
"Gas prices are high, and nobody likes that, but I will also say in my 50 years of selling cars, we've been through this before. When I started selling cars, gas was 30 cents a gallon, and look where it is today. But it's essential, we've got to have it." Johnson continued, "it is changing some people's habits a little bit. Maybe instead of a full-size SUV, they might go to a midsize SUV. But right now, we're seeing people cringe a little bit with the prices, but it's not altering their buying habits."
Other recent trends Johnson has noticed include clients adding fuel-efficient vehicles to their fleets, rather than ditching their old ones. He also says drivers are increasingly looking to get the most out of their current cars.
"We have a big lift in our service business, because people now are bringing their current to service, and looking to maximize fuel economy. So they want the old car to perform better, and last longer."
Johnson adds Minnesotans often have a lifestyle the requires bigger vehicles. He believes gas prices would need to rise to around $6.00 per gallon in order for drivers to seriously consider changing their buying habits.
AAA says rising global oil costs, in part driven by the war in Ukraine, and high demand for gas as summer rolls around are fueling a spike in prices at the pump.