Administration, law enforcement dealing with school threat at Chatfield Schools

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Law enforcement in southeastern Minnesota has been working with Chatfield schools in response to a threatening message.
In a letter to parents, administrators said that during non-school hours, “a junior high student emailed a threatening message to another junior high student. There were no threats to anyone else or threats of bringing a gun to school. Law enforcement and the administration made contact with the families involved immediately upon learning of the threat.”
The school said it believes the situation is “well in hand.”
“We feel that we have discovered all the facts and will be taking appropriate action," the school said.