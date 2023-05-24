A 'growing public health crisis' - groups urge EPA to address water quality in southeast Minnesota

Lewiston, MN - The number of wells with unsafe drinking water in southeast Minnesota is quickly rising, and a new petition is urging the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to act.
Jeff Broberg is one of the co-founders of the Minnesota Well Owner's organization, one of the groups behind the petition. A retired geologist turned community activist, he says the time for slow action has passed.
"We too often have the tend to deal with these [issues] with conservation measures,” says Broberg. “Well, often these conservation measures don’t show improvements for 30 years. That means we are going to forfeit a generation, maybe two, for their water quality.”
The dangerous water pollutant in question is nitrate, a byproduct of certain agricultural practices. Nitrate pollution has been sourced to runoff from manure and fertilizer use, and animal feedlots have also been shown to be a major source.
The EPA considers water with nitrate levels over 10 parts per million unsafe to drink. Levels of even 3-5 parts per million have been linked to serious health effects for pregnant mothers such as blue baby syndrome. There have also been some links to colorectal cancer.
At Farmer's Community Park in Winona County, a small community well that supplies the park will soon be unsafe to drink from by EPA standards. The most recent water sample of this well showed nitrate levels at 8.9 parts per million.
The problem is even worse elsewhere. In nearby Utica, nitrate levels are forcing hard choices for the town's 85 households.
Broberg explains the situation. In 1960, nitrate levels at the Utica well were around 5ppm (parts per million). In 2003, that rose above 10ppm. The water from the well was then blended with another nearby well that was at the time only 6ppm, thereby keeping the town's drinking water to EPA-safe standards.
Today, the original well is at 20ppm, and the second well is above 10ppm. This means that there is now no safe drinking water available to the town whatsoever.
Fixes to the problem do exist but are costly and temporary.
"The treatment system would be 10 million dollars for 85 households, and it would last 10 years. We have a serious public works problem with community water supply."
Even if towns like Utica do decide to take these actions, private well owners have even fewer options. A new expensive well can be drilled, but will only provide a temporary solution.
Broberg and his colleagues think there are between sixty to eighty thousand private well owners in southeast Minnesota’s karst region facing this fate. The karst region refers to the eight-county area in Southeast Minnesota where the limestone bedrock is porous, making the water table especially susceptible to pollution. This area roughly includes Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona counties. It is more colloquially referred to as the ‘Driftless’ region.
The lack of available options for karst-region well owners is one of the big reasons they are now urging the EPA to act.
One of those colleagues is Carly Griffith, the Water Project Director at the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy.
"It was in December when we made a decision to petition the EPA and to get that process started,” says Griffith. “So in the final petition, The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Minnesota Well Owners Organization, the Environmental Working Group, and eight other organizations are part of a petition to the EPA to use its emergency authority under the safe water drinking act to address the imminent and substantial endangerment to human health caused by nitrate contamination in the Minnesota karst.”
Under the Clean Drinking Water Act, the EPA has emergency authority to order parties responsible for pollution to restrict polluting activities and have them provide safe and accessible drinking water to impacted residents. This includes private well owners
Griffith says that one of the major issues which have impeded progress so far, and the reason EPA intervention is necessary, is the fact that the state of Minnesota’s many different agencies all have different roles to play without a single coherent effort.
“So for example, the Minnesota Department of Health administers the Safe Drinking Water Act. The Pollution Control Agency regulates feedlots. The Department of Agriculture does pesticides and fertilizer,” says Griffith. “This is a petition to a central agency that can address the aspects of this problem that have fallen through the gaps.”
On Monday, May 22nd, a public town hall was held in Lewiston by the Winona League of Women Voters.
If you are interested in sighing the petition, you can do so at https://www.mncenter.org/petition-SE-MN-drinking-water.
The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy will be hosting a 1-hour webinar on the petition on June 27th at noon.