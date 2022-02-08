1 resident escapes from bedroom window as blaze destroys Dodge Center home

DODGE CENTER, Minnesota - A home was destroyed due to fire early Tuesday morning in Dodge Center.
The call came in at around 1:30 a.m. with the Dodge Center Fire Department requesting help from Kasson Fire.
The home is located at 16 Central Avenue North. At the corner of First Street Northeast and Central Avenue North, about a block north of Main Street.
"All occupants of the home were outside at the time and declined medical attention. Deputies then evacuated the neighboring home on 1st ST NE for safety. The home owners reported waking up to the smell of smoke. One resident had to go out her bedroom window because of the flames on the outside of her bedroom door," authorities said.
Significant damage has been done to the home both from the flames and the water used to put them out.
No word on what caused the fire.