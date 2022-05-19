Top of Iowa Conference announces realignment plans

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Osage is being asked to switch divisions in the Top of Iowa Conference so Riceville can join.
The superintendents of the conference’s member schools met Wednesday and asked the Osage Community School District to move to move from the Top of Iowa East to the Top of Iowa West beginning in the 2023-34 school year. The conference says it wants a decision by July 1 and if Osage accepts, an offer will be extended to the Riceville Community School District to join the Top of Iowa East.
“As the superintendents discussed conference realignment implications, we feel that this proposal best meets the goals of Top of Iowa Conference, which include ensuring competitive opportunities for students as well as considerations relating to district travel,” says Darwin Lehmann, superintendent of Forest City and Central Springs Schools and president of the Top of Iowa Conference. “This is the only consideration being made by the Top of Iowa Conference at this time.”