Tom Miller leaves office as longest serving state Attorney General in history

DES MOINES, Iowa – After 40 years in office, Tom Miller will stop down as Iowa’s Attorney General on January 3, 2023.
“I’m very thankful to Iowa voters. I feel fortunate to have served 10 terms in a job that I love,” says Miller, who is the longest serving attorney general in U.S. history. “We did it our way. We never compromised on our values and principles. That is enormously satisfying to me. I’m so thankful to my staff and impressed with their quality of work, their professionalism, and their dedication.”
Miller says three cases standout from his time at Iowa Attorney General:
The Master Settlement Agreement with tobacco companies in 1998. The settlement created restrictions on the advertising, marketing and promotion of cigarettes, including a ban on targeting children through advertising, and led to reductions in smoking. In the last 24 years, Iowa has received more than $1.4 billion in payments under the settlement. “Before then, the tobacco companies had never paid a dime," says Miller.
Challenging the Microsoft monopoly, which led to a settlement in 2002 and changes in the software industry. “This antitrust case was good for competition, good for innovation, good for business, and, most important, good for consumers," adds Miller.
Recovering $52 billion for American homeowners in the national bank mortgage case in 2012.
Miller said he plans to work part time after he steps down. “I am looking forward to the future. I want to stay active in issues I enjoy. I haven’t had much time off since law school, so I’m looking forward to enjoying some time off.”
Republican Brenna Bird defeated Miller in November’s general election.