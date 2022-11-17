Today is "Give to the Max Day"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota non-profits and schools are recognizing "Give to the Max Day."
This day serves as an annual fundraiser for community members across Minnesota to donate to non-profit organizations of their choice.
Every year, organization from all over the state, from non-profits to schools, depend on this day to raise much need funding.
Issues like food insecurity have become more common with inflation rising at a remarkable rate this year.
Channel One Regional Food Bank has seen a 40% increase in visits this year alone, which goes to show the needs that have skyrocketed in our communities.
"I think Give to the Max Day is such a wonderful example of every little bit helps," said Jessica Sund, Director of Development and Communications at Channel One. "Every little bit really really does help," Sund said.
In the last year, over $34M dollars in donations were made on Give to the Max day.
If you haven't gotten out to donate today, there are always others in your community that could benefit from even the smallest amount of help you have to offer.