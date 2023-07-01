Tire Safety Advice

ROCHESTER, Minn.-National Tire Safety Week is underway, and Zack Kiefer, the store manager at one of the Discount Tire locations in Rochester, has some tips to help you stay safe on the road. He said you should have the air pressure on your tires checked at least once a month or else you might wear them out faster than you should and make it harder for you to bring your car to a stop. Every six thousand miles, you should get your tires rotated in order to make sure your tread depths stay even. Summer tires are designed to handle warm conditions, both wet and dry, but you will need to take them off once temps are consistently below 45 degrees.
“So, if you’d like to do a quick at-home test to overall condition of your tires, you can utilize a penny. If you insert the penny into the tire-the grooves of the tire, once Lincoln’s head is exposed, it’s time to replace your tires," Kiefer said.
He also said that you should bring a spare tire with you on long trips, and remember that a compact spare tire isn't meant to be used for a long period of time. He went on to say that you should probably replace your tires every six years. After six years of consistent use, those tires have a higher chance of failing.