Tips to maintain your mental health on World Mental Health Day

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Zumbro Valley Health Center had some tips to help keep a healthy state of mind on World Mental Health Day on Monday.
Heather Geerts, director of clinical services at ZVHC, said the demand for mental health services has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Geerts said the Rochester area's student population and adults 30 and older have been the groups that had the most need for services.
This is in part to the extreme isolation caused by the pandemic, as well as financial hardships, according to Geerts.
Geerts added that the center has increased its staffing but still faces universal employment challenges.
"We definitely have added to our workforce as with every profession and every industry right now. There is a workforce shortage right now and we do not have enough staff to meet the need," Geerts said.
Some tips to help with mental health include: recognizing its okay to not be okay, logging off social media, abstaining from drugs as a coping mechanism, going for a walk, reading a book and practicing positive self talk, according to Geerts.
