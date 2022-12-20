Tips to keep a healthy furnace ahead of frigid temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn,-As subzero temperatures set in, Haley Comfort Systems has a few tips to help keep your home warm.
Bob Speedling, a project manager at HCS, said the key to an efficient furnace is a clean air filter, which is located on the side of a furnace.
A dirty filter means your furnace could run into performance issues and even breakdown, according to Speedling.
Speedling recommends buying a new filter to replace an old one, which can cost anywhere from $15 dollars to $100 dollars, depending on the type of filter.
If your heating system does break down for some reason, then Speedling said to use alternative heating sources, like a fire place or a space heater.
However, Speedling warns against using one dangerous method for heating.
"So space heaters, fire places. Do not use your stove. A lot of people like to turn on their stove and open the door to help heat the house and put a fan in front of it and that can cause some major issues, health risks, things like that," Speedling said.
Speedling said to contact HCS if your furnace breaks down.