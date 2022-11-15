Tips on winterizing your vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we head into winter, it's important to stay on top of your vehicle's maintenance and prepare for the worst in case of emergencies.
The American Automobile Association, AAA, has some good reminders that will help you and your car stay in one piece this winter.
According to AAA public affairs specialist Meredith Mitts, it's important to keep up with car maintenance, which includes things like staying on top of routine oil changes, and tire rotations.
It's also suggested to keep a full gas tank, check tire pressure and tread depth routinely, and ensure that your car is clear of ice or snow before driving.
Lastly, it's recommended to have things like a shovel when you need to clear snow around your vehicle, say in the event of a crash or going off the road, and an emergency kit.
"Whether that's buying a pre-made one or assembling one yourself - the top things you should be keeping are extra gloves, blankets, a change of waterproof socks and hats, things to keep your warm if you are to get in a situation where you're trying to get your car out and your clothes are wet, you have things to keep you dry and warm as you're waiting for help," Mitts said.
For more tips on getting ready for winter weather conditions on the road, and planning for the worst, visit the AAA website.