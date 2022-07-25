Tips on staying safe at the Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 2022 Olmsted County Fair begins Monday and health officials are offering tips to keep people safe.
Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) says interacting with animals at the county fair can be an educational and fun experience but people could get sick after visiting an animal exhibit. Experts say the most common harmful germs people get from animals are E. coli, Cryptosporidium, and Salmonella.
OCPHS says fairgoers can protect themselves and their families by:
Washing their hands.
Keeping food and animals separate.
Leaving items like strollers, pacifiers, cups, or toys outside of exhibits.
Preventing children from putting their fingers in their mouths when they’re around animals.
Teaching children to approach animals with caution.
"Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after contact with animals, their cages or pens, and their sleeping areas," says OCPHS Sanitarian Katie Hackman.