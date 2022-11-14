Tips on how to drive safely on the road this winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There was a ton of snow that fell today in Rochester, and there were a lot of crashes on the road that came along with it.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation reached out to remind us on how to stay safe when driving in winter weather conditions.
MN DOT stresses the importance of slowing down and being patient while driving.
Staying alert to other motorists, road conditions, and keeping plenty of space between you and others is chief in staying safe.
It's also crucial to keep your headlights on so that you are visible to other motorists, whether at night or during the day.
Give yourself extra time to get to where you are headed, even if it means a longer trip - it may just save you from a terrible crash, or worse.
One last thing to remember is to not brake aggressively, or you may lose control of your vehicle.