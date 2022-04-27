Tips on avoiding insect-related diseases as spring starts to warm up

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) is encouraging people to watch out for insect-related diseases as warmer temperatures arrive.
OCPHS environmental health specialist Claire Knocke says, “Getting out in nature is important for our health, but we need to be smart to avoid getting bit by insects.”
One of the concerns is the West Nile virus that can be spread by mosquitoes. OCPHS says most people infected with the West Nile virus don’t have symptoms; however, if symptoms are present, they may include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph nodes. A small number of people develop the West Nile virus with severe headaches, fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, and paralysis.
Some tips on preventing mosquito bites are:
• Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents with DEET, Picardin, or lemon eucalyptus oil.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.
o Use screens on windows and doors.
o Empty containers of water to stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water.
Ticks can also carry multiple diseases, with Lyme disease is the most common. People with Lyme disease can experience varying symptoms three to 30 days after a tick bite, including fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes. Untreated Lyme disease can produce a wide range of symptoms, depending on the stage of infection. These include fever, rash, facial paralysis, and arthritis. Rashes from Lyme disease occur in approximately 70-80% of infected persons and expand gradually over several days, reaching up to 12 inches or more across.
“Ticks that carry tick-borne diseases are here in Olmsted County,” says Knocke. “Enjoy the outdoors, but also know how to prevent tick bites.”
Some steps to avoid tick bites are:
• Walk in the middle of trails while hiking.
• Use EPA-registered insect repellents.
• Take a shower and check your body for ticks after being outdoors.
• Place your clothes in the dryer for 10 minutes on high to kill ticks on clothing.
• Don’t forget to protect your pets with tick and flea protection and Lyme disease vaccines.