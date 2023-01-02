 Skip to main content
...Significant Ice Storm into Tuesday...

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the
northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states into Tuesday. Much
of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest
into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times.
Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in
treacherous travel conditions and potential power outages. During
the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or
change to rain in many areas. However, another round of wintry
mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from
Tuesday night through Wednesday.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
one quarter to one half of an inch and snow accumulations of
one to two inches through Tuesday afternoon. Winds gusting as
high as 30 mph at times.

* WHERE...Western into northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Tips for Packing Your Stuff Away

Christmas is over, and it's probably time to put up your tree and Christmas lights to start the new year.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With Christmas being over, it's probably starting to hit you how much stuff you've got to pack away. Luckily, the Two Men and a Truck franchise here in Rochester has some tips for you. Mike Reps, the general manager there, said you should make sure you have boxes that are appropriate sizes, avoid overpacking boxes so that your stuff doesn't smash into each other, and refrain from putting heavy boxes on top of lighter ones. He says packing your stuff correctly is worth it.

“You want to make sure that you’re exc-you go into next Christmas season with some excitement, you know, knowing that all your ornaments, all your Christmas stuff, all your decor is all set and ready to go, so a little bit a extra time packing this-this post-holiday season just mean-means a smooth transition and a great holiday season next year," Reps said.

Reps also said it's a good idea to use bubble wrap or packing paper for your ornaments.

