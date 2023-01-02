Tips for Packing Your Stuff Away

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With Christmas being over, it's probably starting to hit you how much stuff you've got to pack away. Luckily, the Two Men and a Truck franchise here in Rochester has some tips for you. Mike Reps, the general manager there, said you should make sure you have boxes that are appropriate sizes, avoid overpacking boxes so that your stuff doesn't smash into each other, and refrain from putting heavy boxes on top of lighter ones. He says packing your stuff correctly is worth it.
“You want to make sure that you’re exc-you go into next Christmas season with some excitement, you know, knowing that all your ornaments, all your Christmas stuff, all your decor is all set and ready to go, so a little bit a extra time packing this-this post-holiday season just mean-means a smooth transition and a great holiday season next year," Reps said.
Reps also said it's a good idea to use bubble wrap or packing paper for your ornaments.