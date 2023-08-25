Time ticks during 24-hour Job-a-thon

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Express Employment Professionals franchise location here in Rochester began its 2nd annual 24-hour job-a-thon today. It's part of a major staffing company that works in both the United States and Canada. This franchise location is working with over 100 different businesses for this event. Jeff Jensen, the owner of this franchise location, said the career fields really looking to fill positions are accounting, skilled trades, and manual labor. Job seekers can come in and interview with an employment specialist. Be prepared to talk about your skills, work history, what you want to do, and what you don't want to do. If you can't show to the event in person, you can call the franchise location and request an over-the-phone interview.
“It’s a very rewarding thing when you can help somebody better their own lives by f-helping them find employment or maybe better employment than the-their current situation. That’s-that’s one of the things that people love about working at Express is we-our motto is, ‘Helping People Succeed,'" Jensen said.
The job-a-thon started today at noon and will end tomorrow at noon. You don't need to call ahead of time. You can just show up. If you get there and there's nobody outside, just ring the doorbell near the front entrance.