Time running out for nominations for the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The deadline is approaching to nominate a person or group for the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award.
“It takes thousands of people to make up our downtown and their commitment to its vibrancy and activation are what continue to bring more to Rochester,” says William Forsman, Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) board development chair. “The Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award is our opportunity to recognize one of them for their outstanding contributions to the downtown and continue Keith’s legacy of public service.”
The recipient of the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award will be selected by a committee of past Sandy Keith Award recipients, RDA board of directors, and downtown stakeholders based on criteria and nomination form completeness. As an organization Keith helped found in the early 2000s, the RDA says it seeks to honor Sandy’s work and encourage more people to explore ways to make a positive impact on downtown.
Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award nomination forms—online and downloadable—can be found at DowntownRochesterMN.com/SandyKeith and should be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023.