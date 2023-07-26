 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Time running out for nominations for the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award

Rochester Downtown Alliance

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The deadline is approaching to nominate a person or group for the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award.

“It takes thousands of people to make up our downtown and their commitment to its vibrancy and activation are what continue to bring more to Rochester,” says William Forsman, Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) board development chair.  “The Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award is our opportunity to recognize one of them for their outstanding contributions to the downtown and continue Keith’s legacy of public service.”

The recipient of the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award will be selected by a committee of past Sandy Keith Award recipients, RDA board of directors, and downtown stakeholders based on criteria and nomination form completeness.  As an organization Keith helped found in the early 2000s, the RDA says it seeks to honor Sandy’s work and encourage more people to explore ways to make a positive impact on downtown.

Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award nomination forms—online and downloadable—can be found at DowntownRochesterMN.com/SandyKeith and should be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023.

