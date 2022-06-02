Tight labor market conditions for teenagers

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The unemployment rate for Minnesota teenagers is at a near record low. The most recent state numbers show the share of teenagers now employed is close to the highest level it has been since way back in early 2008. Rochester restaurants are among the businesses eager to hire these teen employees.
Ashley King who is the area director for Creative Cuisine, the company that owns Newt's and Hefe Rojo says more and more teenagers are now working for both restaurants.
King is seeing a lot of younger people very interested in starting a job with them. Right now Newt's and Hefe Rojo are hiring employees as young as 14. King tells KIMT News 3 most of their staff members are now teenagers. Experts believe as employers continue to build back to pre-pandemic employment levels, teens are likely to continue to be in high demand especially in businesses focused on lodging and food services.
King believes there are definite reasons many teenagers want to work at Newt's and Hefe Rojo.
"We're kind of a company that we want people to grow with us, we want people to start with us and grow. A lot of our servers started as food runners, some of them when they were 14-15 and now they're serving and bartending with our company."
DEED is predicting available jobs in Minnesota will expand by 62,000 by the third quarter of this year. Twenty three percent of that expansion is expected to be in industries where young people are most likely to work.
DEED also says employers should make sure job postings include actual required qualifications and are posted online.