Tick Concerns This Spring

As the snow melts and grasses grow and people spend time outdoors, Mayo Clinic is reminding people over the dangers of ticks.
In a recent statement, Mayo Clinic mentioned concerns over the Lone Star tick in the Midwest from increasing numbers.
This small aggressive tick is a carrier of the relatively new Heartland Bandavirus, a potentially fatal disease.
Most cases of the Heartland Virus so far have been in more southern and central states, Iowa included.
Symptons of the Heartland virus include fever, headache, fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, and muscle/joint pain according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The disease has not been found in Minnesota, but the Lone Star tick has - just not in "appreciable numbers" according to Mayo Clinic Director of Clinical Microbiology Dr. Bobbi Pritt.
But Dr. Pritt reminded us that it's not just the Lone Star tick to be concerned with. The Blacklegged tick is regularly found in the Upper Midwest, and can still be a transmitter of Lyme disease.
Not only that, but early-to-mid Spring is a time when the risk of tick-borne diseases is highest. The adults emerge into the world, while the small nymphs, smaller than poppy seeds, begin to emerge in May and can be incredibly hard to detect.
Olmsted County Public Health Environmental Health Specialist Claire Knocke, spoke to us about the different types of big repellent.
"There's different kinds. There is your typical DEET. Another one that people like to use is picaridin. Which is considered a little bit less toxic for children. If you are going into the deep woods and you are going to do some deep camping, there is an item called permethrin which you can use to spray your tents, your shoes, your clothing. And that will kill the ticks on contact. It's not a repellent, it's actually an insecticide. Once it drys and binds to you clothing, it will stay there through several washings."
Both Dr. Pritt and Claire Knocke urged folks to dress in layers when venturing through grassy areas, and to always check yourself and your pets thoroughly for ticks after time outdoors.