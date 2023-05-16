Thursdays Downtown unveils full entertainment line-up for the summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The full entertainment line-up has been unveiled for Thursdays Downtown.
The Rochester Downtown Alliance says the weekly summer festival will feature performances from Chase and Ovation, Nivel Táctico, and Rebel Queens, along with 45 other musical acts on two different stages, thanks to Altra Federal Credit Union and the Rochester International Airport.
“Rochester has been so good to us over the years, and we are thrilled to bring this rock ‘n’ roll band of women to Thursdays Downtown this year,” says Tiffany Xtine of Rebel Queens.
The festival will also include two performances July 20 and August 10 in partnership with the Rochester Civic Music’s Global Music Series.
“Thursdays Downtown is a summer highlight for the community,” says Avital Rabinowitz, director of Rochester Civic Music. “This year, we are excited to partner with the Rochester Downtown Alliance to bring the community two high-energy and fun concerts featuring Cajun and Irish bluegrass bands.”
The event, hosted on 1st Avenue Southwest and 3rd Street Southwest and in Peace Plaza, will have an outdoor arts and food vendor market of more than 100 unique vendors every Thursday (except June 22) from June 15 to August 10.
