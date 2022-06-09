Thursdays Downtown returns to Rochester on June 16

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Thursday’s Downtown will kick off its 10-week summer run on June 16.
15,000 to 20,000 people are expected to attend the art, music, food, and community festival located between 1st Avenue Southwest, 3rd Street Southwest, and Peace Plaza. The 2022 event will feature roughly 100 vendors and musical performances three times every Thursday on the Peace Plaza Stage.
The Rochester Downtown Alliance says something new for Thursdays Downtown will be the Mayo Clinic family nook on the east side of Peace Plaza as a place for all-ages family fun. While activities will vary each week, those who come on June 16 can experience an LED gaming wall, face painting, balloon animals, rubber duckies to float in the Heart of the City scrim pool, arts, crafts, and more.
