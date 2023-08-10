Thursdays Downtown ends on a high note

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This Thursday was the last Thursdays Downtown event of the summer. Plenty of Rochester residents stopped by for one last afternoon of fun.
Throughout the summer, crowds were massive every time. It was a sign of the events' big success this year.
According to Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA), Thursdays Downtown averaged around 15,000 attendees each week.
Many of these guests are workers in the Med City. RDA says this is a sign of how healthy the local economy is at the moment.
Many guests of the festivals couldn't stop raving about how much they enjoyed the festivals.
"Try to get what you can here while you can," said attendee Pedro Molina. "It's the last day, the last weekend for the summertime."
"Definitely a highlight was him playing drums on stage for some of the entertainment at noon," said Eric Brochnow about his son Camden.
"This year, last year, it's really been a blast," said Cody Smelik. "Each time is special in its own way."
Vendors also had a successful outing at Thursdays Downtown. Around 130 vendors set up shop over the course of the summer. The average guest spent $25-50 at each event.
Many of the vendors say the events have really boosted business.
"We've seen a lot of people from Thursdays come down to the restaurant," said Tierney Parker, an employee of Forager Brewery & Café.
"Weather obviously is a factor, but overall it's been a good experience and great exposure for the restaurant," said John Reeve, who works with Benedict's.
"We make the drive every Thursday morning," said Jason Schreiber, owner of 10,000 Custom Designs. "It's been a great event. We've met a lot of great people."
RDA says they do plan to bring back Thursdays Downtown next June after the end of the school year.