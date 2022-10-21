 Skip to main content
Thrills and Chills at Hemp Farm

  • Updated
  • 0

Spooky season is here, so head down to Fright at the Farm for a haunted attraction.

ZUMBTROTA, Minn.-If you've got the nerve, there's a haunted attraction at a hemp farm. Portions of Willow's Keep Farm have been turned into a fright-filled event space packed with creepy props and more than fifty actors ready to spook visitors. Every night is a different experience with the actors switching spots in the mazes and coming up with new ways to freak you out. Actor Mel Woodfin said they believe people are drawn to the bizarre.

“I think it’s super fun, though. I think people really enjoy just experiencing something that’s a little bit more…weird," Woodfin said.

If you're interested, Rochester Horror: Fright at the Farm will be open today and tomorrow as well as next Friday and Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

