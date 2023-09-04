Thrilling stunts performed on Fountain Lake

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Bayside Water Ski Show Team put on a show today on Fountain Lake. It was their last show of the 2023 season. Battles of the sexes was the theme of the team's shows this season. That meant that the girls did the acts that the boys would normally do and vice versa. This year's Miss Minnesota, Angelina Amerigo, helped emcee the event. The show featured people riding on top of skiers as well as some dancing on land and in the water. Brad Belcher, the team's show director, said that all of the hard work is worth it.
“It’s stressful to put it together, but once we get out there and are successful with it it’s such a relief to see everybody, see all the smiling faces on the skiers that are in the acts, see the smiling faces of the spectators on the shore, and just getting the cheering from everybody," Belcher said.
The team will start working on next year's acts sometime in November or December. If you want to check them out, the team's next show will likely be on May 30th of next year out on Fountain Lake. The shows will be free to attend, but you're more than welcome to make a cash donation.