Thrift shops struggle with supply and demand

  • Updated
  • 0

Many thrift stores see an uptick in donations without the staff to process them. One local store owner discusses her experience with the struggle.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Around this time of year, a lot of people are trying to get rid of their stuff, and a consignment shop has definitely been feeling the impact of it. Since the day after Christmas, Refashion has been receiving around a hundred to six hundred items each day. In December and January, their sales slow down, leading them to cut their staffing down 50% during this time. Alisha Arguello, one of the owners of the shop, said the time period gives her mixed emotions.

“I feel super, super grateful, like, I feel super blessed that they’re choosing us out of all of their options for reselling their items, and-but I also feel overwhelmed to be honest because I wish there was more that I could take on and more that I could help with," Arguello said.

She said the sales usually pick up again around Valentine's Day.

