Three siblings running a family-owned strawberry patch providing fresh strawberries for Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Blake, Jake, and Lainey Dahl opened the strawberry patch last week selling locally-grown produce.
The young entrepreneurs entered the produce business by being inspired by their mother, Kate Dahl.
"I did this for a high school FFA project so I started when I was a freshman with 2,000 plants and that's actually how much we started with," said Kate.
The patch contains about 2,000 strawberry plants ready for strawberry pickers to pluck the berries by themselves. People are given their own row to collect strawberries and then check out once they fill up.
"Its just so much fun coming out here and having a local strawberry field here and the girls really enjoyed it," said Customer, Mary Jovolkman with her two girls.
The Dahl family says the patch has been successful since opening last Thursday. Kate says their Facebook page gained over 800 followers in less than a week.