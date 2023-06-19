Three siblings running a family-owned strawberry patch providing fresh strawberries for Freeborn County

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Three siblings running a family-owned strawberry patch providing fresh strawberries for Freeborn County

Three siblings are running a family-owned strawberry patch that's open to the public in Freeborn county. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote takes us there to see just how they are using their green thumbs

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Blake,  Jake, and Lainey Dahl opened the strawberry patch last week selling locally-grown produce.

The young entrepreneurs entered the produce business by being inspired by their mother, Kate Dahl.

"I did this for a high school FFA project so I started when I was a freshman with 2,000 plants and that's actually how much we started with," said Kate.

The patch contains about 2,000 strawberry plants ready for strawberry pickers to pluck the berries by themselves. People are given their own row to collect strawberries and then check out once they fill up.

"Its just so much fun coming out here and having a local strawberry field here and the girls really enjoyed it," said Customer, Mary Jovolkman with her two girls.

The Dahl family says the patch has been successful since opening last Thursday. Kate says their Facebook page gained over 800 followers in less than a week.

