Three pounds of meth send Mason City man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Meth is sending a Mason City man to federal prison for many years.
Juan Pulido Jr., 50, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine after being previously convicted of a serious drug offense. Charges of possession with intent to distribute meth and three counts of distribution of meth were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Law enforcement arrested Pulido after a traffic stop on September 28, 2022, near the intersection of S. Illinois Avenue and 6th Street SE in Mason City. Court documents state a pound of meth was found in Pulido’s vehicle and a search of his home found another two pounds of meth along with cash, packaging, and scales.
State charges were initially filed but then dismissed to allow for Pulido’s federal prosecution.
On Friday, Pulido was ordered to spend 15 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.