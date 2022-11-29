 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today...

.An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow to northwest
Iowa with a wintry mix into parts of central Iowa including snow
and light freezing precipitation. Strong northwest winds will
develop today as well with gusts of 30 to 45 mph possible. Blowing
snow and hazardous travel is anticipated, especially over
northern and northwest Iowa through the evening hours. Elsewhere,
light rain will change to a frozen mix farther south resulting in
some travel impacts by the evening commute, including over the Des
Moines metro area.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches northwest and up to 2 inches elsewhere along
with some ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Three pounds of meth lead to federal trial for Mason City man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is now facing federal charges for three pounds of methamphetamine found in Mason City.

Juan Pulido Jr., 50 of Mason City, was arrested by local law enforcement on September 28 after being pulled over near the intersection of S. Illinois Avenue and 6th Street SE in Mason City.  Investigators say about a pound of meth was found in Pulido’s vehicle and close to two pounds of meth was found in his home, along with cash, packaging, and scales.

A state charge of conspiracy to distribute meth was filed but how now been dismissed to allow for federal prosecution.

Pulido has pleaded not guilty in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to conspiracy to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, and three counts of distribution of meth.  His trial is set to begin January 17, 2023.

