Three pounds of meth lead to federal trial for Mason City man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is now facing federal charges for three pounds of methamphetamine found in Mason City.
Juan Pulido Jr., 50 of Mason City, was arrested by local law enforcement on September 28 after being pulled over near the intersection of S. Illinois Avenue and 6th Street SE in Mason City. Investigators say about a pound of meth was found in Pulido’s vehicle and close to two pounds of meth was found in his home, along with cash, packaging, and scales.
A state charge of conspiracy to distribute meth was filed but how now been dismissed to allow for federal prosecution.
Pulido has pleaded not guilty in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to conspiracy to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, and three counts of distribution of meth. His trial is set to begin January 17, 2023.